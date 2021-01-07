https://www.oann.com/blm-linked-activist-found-inside-capitol-during-protest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=blm-linked-activist-found-inside-capitol-during-protest

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

A prominent member of ‘Insurrection USA,’ which is reportedly aligned with ‘Black Lives Matter,’ was found to have been among the protesters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

John Sullivan of Utah admitted he was inside the Capitol following its takeover, but he claimed he was only “reporting” from the scene.

“Those protesters, they got angry and they busted through those officers really quickly,” Sullivan said of the attack on the Capitol. “You could really freely move around, you could go in any room and look out the window, so it’s pretty surreal to see.”

Because ANTIFA was only there to document! Honest! https://t.co/voBmviQ1kK — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) January 7, 2021

However, reports found Sullivan was previously making threats against President Trump and his supporters, which suggests clashes at the Capitol were a possible Antifa provocation.

Meet BLM criminal John Sullivan was arrested for threats and violence against conservatives in Utah! John was interviewed on CNN about the film he took inside the CAPITOL of Ashli Babbit lying in a pool of blood dying – WHY was he there? Listen to John threaten Trump & Violence pic.twitter.com/uAVM6y1NxT — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 7, 2021

According to further reports, Sullivan was arrested during BLM riots in Salt Lake City last year. He was arrested for felony rioting, criminal mischief and threats of violence. Sullivan has also called for attacks on government institutions, which raises many questions in connection to his presence at the Capitol Hill protest.

