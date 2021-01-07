https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-concedes-congress-verifies-electoral

President Donald Trump agreed to an “orderly transition” of power early Wednesday morning after Congress voted to certify the results of the presidential election and declare Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States of America.

The president’s statement was posted by Dan Scavino, his senior aide, because Trump’s social media accounts had been locked down.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” the statement read. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The extraordinary admission came after the president promised to never concede before a demonstration of his fervent followers and supporters who had joined a demonstration in Washington, D.C. Some of those supporters later went on to force their way into Congress.

Congress voted to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory with a total of 306 electoral votes. Only 270 electoral votes were needed to claim victory.

