Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called on Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members of the Trump administration to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip the president of his executive authority.

Kinzinger is the first GOP lawmaker to push for Trump’s removal via the 25th Amendment, usually invoked when a president must be indisposed for a short time, such as for a medical operation. Kinzinger released a video statement on Thursday asserting that Trump is “unfit” and “unwell” and that Pence must take control of the office of the president to avoid a potential “major catastrophe.”

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty, nor even his oath, but from reality itself,” Kinzinger said. “It is for this reason that I call for the vice president and members of the cabinet to ensure that the next few weeks are safe for the American people, that we have a sane captain of the ship.”

The GOP lawmaker slammed the president’s actions prior to, during, and after pro-Trump rioters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday in protest of the Electoral College certification. The rioters forced the Capitol to go on lockdown as many lawmakers and their staff huddled in offices. Four people died during the riot, including one woman who was shot by law enforcement.

“Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people’s house, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here. When pressed to move and denounce the violence, he barely did so, while, of course, victimizing himself while seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it,” Kinzinger said.

It’s with a heavy heart I am calling for the sake of our Democracy that the 25th Amendment be invoked. My statement: pic.twitter.com/yVyQrYcjuD — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 7, 2021

Yesterday was a sad day, as we all know. It was the day when fire stoked by the president and other leaders finally leapt out of the pit and it lit the trees. Thankfully, the strength of our Constitution and democracy held, and we emerged today a little battered but resolved. What happened yesterday is a wake-up call to many, but it’s a call to accountability for others. In the past few presidencies, the administrations have been so concerned about even a moment of weakness, that the 25th Amendment was invoked during minor surgeries, passing the duties to the vice president while the president was under anesthesia because even for that moment to have the captain of the ship absent could cause a major catastrophe. Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people’s house, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw here. When pressed to move and denounce the violence, he barely did so, while, of course, victimizing himself while seeming to give a wink and a nod to those doing it. All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty, nor even his oath, but from reality itself. It is for this reason that I call for the vice president and members of the cabinet to ensure that the next few weeks are safe for the American people, that we have a sane captain of the ship. Section 4 of the 25th Amendment allows a majority of the cabinet and the vice president to assume the duties of the office of presidency until the president is able to himself. It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end this nightmare. We will arise from this but we cannot forget what led us here. The liars and conspiracy authors are already at it again this morning with false narratives about yesterday’s disaster. Here’s the truth: the president caused this. The president is unfit, and the president is unwell. And the president must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily. God bless you, and God bless our enduring democracy.

