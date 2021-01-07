https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-issues-statement-responding-electoral-certification/

President Donald Trump has issued a statement responding to the Electoral Certification through White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino — as he is currently suspended from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

President Trump said that while he “totally disagrees” with the results, there will be a “peaceful transition of power.”

He did not concede.

The statement reads as follows:

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Traitor Mike Pence certified the election results at 3:40 a.m. EST.

