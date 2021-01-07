https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-releases-video-message-white-house/

President Trump Thursday evening released a video message on “healing the nation.”

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay,” Trump said.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition.”

WATCH:

TRENDING: “There Will Be an Orderly Transition on January 20th” – BREAKING: President Trump Issues Statement Responding to Electoral Certification

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

