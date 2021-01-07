https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-traitor-mike-pence-certifies-bidens-election-victory/

Traitor Mike Pence has certified Joe Biden’s election “victory.”

Pence signed off on the results — 306 electoral votes for Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump — shortly after 3:40 a.m. EST.

On Wednesday afternoon, before outraged patriots stormed the Capitol Building, Pence sent a 2.5 page letter to lawmakers stating that he planned to certify the election of Biden — despite pressure from President Trump to reject the electors in contested states.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence claimed.

One senator and 80 members of the House opposed certifying the Pennsylvania results, including Rep. Scott Perry who objected to his own state’s electoral votes.

The objection was rejected.

NEW: Rep. Scott Perry and Sen. Josh Hawley object Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for President-elect Biden, causing the joint session of Congress to move to debate for up to two hours. pic.twitter.com/geF9g5SfgV — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 7, 2021

An objection to Arizona lost in House and Senate votes earlier in the evening.

Earlier in the day, after it became clear that Pence would not be standing with Trump voters, the president blasted him on Twitter.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump wrote. “USA demands the truth!”

President Trump also called him out during his speech on Wednesday afternoon.

“Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” Trump said during his speech in DC. “And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I’m going to tell you right now. I’m not hearing good stories.”

Trump added, “I hope Mike has the courage to do what he has to do, and I hope he doesn’t listen to the RINOs and the stupid people that he’s listening to.”

President Trump reportedly told Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short that he was “not welcome” at the White House today and banned him from the grounds.

