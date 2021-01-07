https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/07/breaking-transportation-secretary-elaine-chao-reportedly-resigns-wake-of-capitol-violence-becoming-first-trump-cabinet-secretary-to-do-so/

Earlier, Mick Mulvaney resigned his post in the Trump administration, saying “I can’t stay.”

He predicted that others would follow suit. It would appear that Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has just become one of those people:

Here’s Chao’s statement:

So, what, if anything, does this mean in terms of 25th Amendment talk?

Editor’s note: The headline of this post has been amended and text added to the post to reflect the addition of Chao’s statement.

