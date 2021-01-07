https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/brian-stelter-says-the-antifa-excuse-is-all-over-right-wing-media-then-names-these-four-people-as-examples/

We’re going to give CNN’s media hall monitor Brian Stelter some credit here, because of the four people he chose to represent all of “right-wing media,” only one has a show on Fox News. He seems upset that some people are claiming Antifa were involved in the storming of the Capitol Building Wednesday and says the claim is “all over right-wing media.”

We didn’t know Lin Wood was in the media; we do know that he managed to successfully sue the left-wing media (i.e., CNN) for slandering Nick Sandmann, though.

