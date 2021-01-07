https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/brian-stelter-says-the-antifa-excuse-is-all-over-right-wing-media-then-names-these-four-people-as-examples/
We’re going to give CNN’s media hall monitor Brian Stelter some credit here, because of the four people he chose to represent all of “right-wing media,” only one has a show on Fox News. He seems upset that some people are claiming Antifa were involved in the storming of the Capitol Building Wednesday and says the claim is “all over right-wing media.”
From Sarah Palin to Candace Owens, from Laura Ingraham to Lin Wood, the Antifa excuse is all over right-wing media https://t.co/BPiZbtRY79
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2021
We didn’t know Lin Wood was in the media; we do know that he managed to successfully sue the left-wing media (i.e., CNN) for slandering Nick Sandmann, though.
The idea that these four people encapsulate the breadth of conservative media isn’t just laughable, it’s flagrantly dishonest. https://t.co/AtuWFa7Bzv
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 7, 2021
That’s our Tater!
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021
They serve Brian’s needs. That’s all. He’s shameless and dishonest. https://t.co/sekLeWWWsV
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2021
Well, that’s our Potato in a nutshell.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 7, 2021
Zucker’s bag man gonna Zucker-bag-man.
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 7, 2021
That, in a nutshell, is how polarization is intensified over time. Paint everyone on “the other side” as extremists.
— Michael Hendrickson (@MaytownMichael) January 7, 2021
There’s a narrative to be planted, and Brian and other media members are doing their best to make it blossom. It’s not helpful or healthy.
— Mark Nova (@avonkram) January 7, 2021
Flagrantly dishonest is Stelter’s entire brand so…
— Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) January 7, 2021
It is @brianstelter and @CNN. What do you expect?
— CapsNut (@Caps_Nut) January 7, 2021
Yeah, but Brian isn’t very smart and he is mostly dishonest. It’s literally his job to be this way.
— Will Harter (@willisfx88) January 7, 2021
Drew, it’s @brianstelter. Flagrantly dishonest is a given.
— Jeff Mooradian 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@JeffMooradian) January 7, 2021
Look at the source. It’s @brianstelter who I’ve been told is a potato. Maybe a half-baked potato.
— Steve Coke (@Chief19471) January 7, 2021
Exactly! The media IS the problem
— BradJustBrad (@bradzig) January 7, 2021
Not a single conservative I follow has had anything good to say about what happened and many that were trump defenders have been vocal that he needs to be removed ASAP. Just more of the media creating division.
— Chris Wasson (@ChrisWasson4) January 7, 2021
Also CNN implied a few times that Portland rioters may have been Trump supporters. So fuck them
— Mr. Snrub (@SnrubsMr) January 7, 2021
Related:
Outraged Brian Stelter says GOP ‘media allies’ like Tucker Carlson are pushing ‘extremist nonsense’ by reporting on what Dems want to do https://t.co/ZgHBySC7X6
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 5, 2021