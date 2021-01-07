https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/brian-stelter-says-the-antifa-excuse-is-all-over-right-wing-media-then-names-these-four-people-as-examples/

We’re going to give CNN’s media hall monitor Brian Stelter some credit here, because of the four people he chose to represent all of “right-wing media,” only one has a show on Fox News. He seems upset that some people are claiming Antifa were involved in the storming of the Capitol Building Wednesday and says the claim is “all over right-wing media.”

From Sarah Palin to Candace Owens, from Laura Ingraham to Lin Wood, the Antifa excuse is all over right-wing media https://t.co/BPiZbtRY79 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2021

We didn’t know Lin Wood was in the media; we do know that he managed to successfully sue the left-wing media (i.e., CNN) for slandering Nick Sandmann, though.

The idea that these four people encapsulate the breadth of conservative media isn’t just laughable, it’s flagrantly dishonest. https://t.co/AtuWFa7Bzv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 7, 2021

That’s our Tater! — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021

They serve Brian’s needs. That’s all. He’s shameless and dishonest. https://t.co/sekLeWWWsV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2021

Well, that’s our Potato in a nutshell. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 7, 2021

Zucker’s bag man gonna Zucker-bag-man. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 7, 2021

That, in a nutshell, is how polarization is intensified over time. Paint everyone on “the other side” as extremists. — Michael Hendrickson (@MaytownMichael) January 7, 2021

There’s a narrative to be planted, and Brian and other media members are doing their best to make it blossom. It’s not helpful or healthy. — Mark Nova (@avonkram) January 7, 2021

Flagrantly dishonest is Stelter’s entire brand so… — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) January 7, 2021

Yeah, but Brian isn’t very smart and he is mostly dishonest. It’s literally his job to be this way. — Will Harter (@willisfx88) January 7, 2021

Drew, it’s @brianstelter. Flagrantly dishonest is a given. — Jeff Mooradian 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@JeffMooradian) January 7, 2021

Look at the source. It’s @brianstelter who I’ve been told is a potato. Maybe a half-baked potato. — Steve Coke (@Chief19471) January 7, 2021

Exactly! The media IS the problem — BradJustBrad (@bradzig) January 7, 2021

Not a single conservative I follow has had anything good to say about what happened and many that were trump defenders have been vocal that he needs to be removed ASAP. Just more of the media creating division. — Chris Wasson (@ChrisWasson4) January 7, 2021

Also CNN implied a few times that Portland rioters may have been Trump supporters. So fuck them — Mr. Snrub (@SnrubsMr) January 7, 2021

