CNN’s Brian Stelter has shared some “key context” on what happened yesterday that actually leaves out plenty of context:

The awful events of yesterday still don’t mean that everybody’s forgotten everything that happened in the months and years leading up to that, as much as the media would like that to be the case:

That’s apparently what they’d like everybody to believe.

“Fiery but mostly peaceful.”

It’s a shame the media refuses to acknowledge their role in so much of this rather than simply hoping nobody notices or pretending it never happened.

