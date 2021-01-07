https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/brian-stelter-shares-key-context-about-yesterdays-attack-from-david-frum-hint-they-really-hope-everybody-has-2020-amnesia/

CNN’s Brian Stelter has shared some “key context” on what happened yesterday that actually leaves out plenty of context:

>> @DavidFrum with key context for Wednesday’s attack: “We’ve had an escalating crescendo of pro-Trump political violence over the past four years,” he says on @morning_joe — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2021

The awful events of yesterday still don’t mean that everybody’s forgotten everything that happened in the months and years leading up to that, as much as the media would like that to be the case:

There has been rioting for most of the past year, and you’ve excused it because you share the goals of the rioters. You are an awful human being. https://t.co/2FEw8Giufy — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 7, 2021

We must be honest about this:

We’ve endured yrs of escalating polarization and political violence. Full Stop. Past 4 Years: Mass shootings targeting lawmakers. Scores dead amid waves of mass demonstrations + riots. Municipal bldgs torched. Fed outposts under months-long siege… https://t.co/d5G0YXL0er — Kmele (@kmele) January 7, 2021

but no leftist violence that led to this whatsoever, right? https://t.co/qJ4T2XHvcA — Sante (@cleversnarkyguy) January 7, 2021

That’s apparently what they’d like everybody to believe.

You called this peaceful protest this summer pic.twitter.com/vHKWbp9UyP — Big Billy (@BaseballPled) January 7, 2021

“Fiery but mostly peaceful.”

Look at these two (Frum and Scarborough)….both trying to pretend they weren’t stokers of fear themselves. Is this how the party tries to rehabilitate itself – by pretending it was always all Trump. https://t.co/zcQ7Aj4LPK — dr zach (@ZachLev) January 7, 2021

By CNN standards, yesterday was “mostly peaceful” — Brad Soliday (@BradSoliday) January 7, 2021

Literally every single act of violence outside of Charlottesville the past four years was from Democrats. And you called it “peaceful”. https://t.co/IUj8DPQlmC — Griffin Wild (@GriffCWild) January 7, 2021

It’s a shame the media refuses to acknowledge their role in so much of this rather than simply hoping nobody notices or pretending it never happened.

***

Related:

Yup, they SUCK: Tom Elliott’s montage of media literally ENDORSING political violence from ANTIFA absolutely infuriating (watch) https://t.co/ITFLf0lqEf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

