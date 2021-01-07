https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/07/capitol-police-fatally-shoot-unarmed-woman-during-wednesdays-breach/

*Warning: This article includes graphic content.

Capitol Police fatally shot a Trump supporter who was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports and video footage, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, a California native and a 14-year Air Force veteran, was shot by a senior U.S. Capitol Police officer inside the breached building after it appears she tried to climb through the broken glass on a door. She was unarmed at the time, reports NPR.

Videos of the shooting began circulating on social media shortly after the event, with some originally reporting Babbitt was shot in the neck.

GRAPHIC FOOTAGE: Police fatally shoot a Trump supporter inside the Capitol building. This is a sickening crime that should be prosecuted as such. pic.twitter.com/X8JK7HplJ7 — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) January 7, 2021

Shortly after she was shot, footage shows paramedics attending to the woman and taking her away on a stretcher. Many journalists and outlets also began reporting that she was in critical condition after being shot in the chest. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. As of Wednesday evening, the family still was not officially notified of her death.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

Just one day before her death, Babbitt posted on Twitter numerous times in anticipation of the protest, which turned into a riot.

“Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!” she wrote on Tuesday.

Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light! — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 5, 2021

I will be there tomorrow! Gods speed! — CommonAshSense (@Ashli_Babbitt) January 4, 2021

Three other people reportedly died during Wednesday’s chaos as a result of unspecified “medical emergencies.” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III confirmed this later in the night.

