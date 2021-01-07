https://thehill.com/homenews/news/533274-capitol-police-officer-dies-following-riot

A Capitol Police officer who took part in defending the Capitol during a mob onslaught died Thursday.

“That makes five known deaths from Trump’s insurrection,” Rep. Lloyd DoggettLloyd Alton DoggettCongress must repeal tax breaks for the wealthy passed in CARES Act Ocasio-Cortez, progressives call on Senate not to confirm lobbyists or executives to future administration posts Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line MORE (D-Texas) tweeted. “We must have accountability.”

NEW: A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from yesterday’s riot. That makes five known deaths from Trump’s insurrection. We must have accountability. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) January 7, 2021

The officer’s death brings the death toll from Wednesday’s riot to five. The other four deaths were among the rioters, including one woman whom Capitol Police shot as she attempted to enter the House Chamber, and three others who died of unrelated health emergencies, including one heart attack.

Details surrounding the officer’s death, including his or her name, were not immediately available. The death was first reported by CNN. Congress certified the election overnight despite the objections of some Republicans. The ground-shattering riot has led to numerous calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment alongside a majority of the Cabinet to defang Trump in the last 13 days of his presidency. Democrats have discussed impeaching Trump a second time to remove him due to his role in inciting the riot.

