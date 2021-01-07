https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitol-riot/2021/01/07/id/1004706

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from injuries sustained during Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol building, CNN reports.

The officer is the fifth fatality from the riot. A 35-year-old woman was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer, and three people died of “medical emergencies,” according to police.

Rioters protesting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win, broke into the Capitol, smashed windows and forced lawmakers to flee to a secure location.

