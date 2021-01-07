https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitol-riot-protest-navistar/2021/01/07/id/1004693

A male protester who took part in the attack on the Capitol was fired Thursday after a photo showed him wearing his work badge during the demonstration.

Navistar Direct Marketing released a statement on Facebook confirming the employee had been fired, per the Daily Caller.

“Navistar Direct Marketing was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar company badge was seen inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 during the security breach,” the company said. “After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause.”

A Twitter posting included a photo with a man standing in the Capitol building Wednesday while wearing a Trump hat and a work badge from the Maryland-based printing company.

Nick Ellinger, the chief brand officer for Moore DM Group, became aware of the photo after being sent the tweet. Moore DM Group launched Navistar Direct Marketing in 2017.

On Wednesday night, Ellinger said the employee had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation — which resulted in the man being fired the next day.

“While we support all employees’ right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing,” the company said.

A group of supporters protesting Joe Biden’s election victory stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon, doing damage and infiltrating the House and Senate chambers.

One woman died after being shot by a police officer. Three other people died during the riot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

