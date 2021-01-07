https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/cbs-news-journos-tweet-about-gretchen-whitmers-farewell-to-betsy-devos-didnt-last-for-long-but-the-internet-is-forever/

Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education, has resigned from her Cabinet position:

After that news broke, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her opinion clear in a tweet:

Not that it’s become abundantly clear that media’s mostly biased or anything, but the reaction from a certain CBS News correspondent didn’t escape attention (though you’ll notice the tweet doesn’t show up anymore):

Gee, what happened? It looks like the CBS News journo’s round of applause for Whitmer was flushed down the memory hole, albeit too late. But the screenshots are forever:

It’s a new year, but the “journalism” hasn’t changed much.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...