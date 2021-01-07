https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/cbs-news-journos-tweet-about-gretchen-whitmers-farewell-to-betsy-devos-didnt-last-for-long-but-the-internet-is-forever/
Betsy DeVos, the U.S. Secretary of Education, has resigned from her Cabinet position:
BREAKING: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has resigned. She is the latest administration official to quit in response to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.https://t.co/8vhggH56aP
— NPR (@NPR) January 8, 2021
After that news broke, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her opinion clear in a tweet:
— Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) January 8, 2021
Not that it’s become abundantly clear that media’s mostly biased or anything, but the reaction from a certain CBS News correspondent didn’t escape attention (though you’ll notice the tweet doesn’t show up anymore):
Auditioning to be her press sec now since Biden filled his press shop already? https://t.co/5B9h6RFPD6
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 8, 2021
Doing great Ed. Truth to power. https://t.co/eqOXnwhVCB
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2021
“We don’t take sides” https://t.co/NVJL6snwdl
— Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) January 8, 2021
This is what passes as “journalism” at CBS https://t.co/5B9h6RFPD6
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 8, 2021
Gee, what happened? It looks like the CBS News journo’s round of applause for Whitmer was flushed down the memory hole, albeit too late. But the screenshots are forever:
CBS News Political Correspondent @EdOKeefe just deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/buWA8Eobdu
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2021
@edokeefe , we saw your deleted tweet with Whitmer.
To deny the US media’s complicity in what happened yesterday is obtuse at best. The protestors were certainly misguided and disillusioned, but one truth is certain. They know coastal elites & MSM despise them. This fuels…
— Rohan Cassanova (@irishswamp) January 8, 2021
You can try to delete your praise for Democrats, @edokeefe, but the internet is forever! pic.twitter.com/xTgoGRA5rr
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 8, 2021
Oh hey @edokeefe you deleted this. Wanted to make sure others could see your hackery. pic.twitter.com/zkqaQVaIpB
— Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) January 8, 2021
Hey @edokeefe, why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/5iK951a93f
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 8, 2021
It’s a new year, but the “journalism” hasn’t changed much.