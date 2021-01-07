https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/07/celebrated-former-nba-coach-george-karl-wants-clay-travis-to-be-more-accountable-for-helping-enable-the-bullsht-at-the-us-capitol/

Yesterday, Clay Travis weighed in on the violence at the U.S. Capitol:

Seems like a pretty reasonable, levelheaded take.

But for what it’s worth, it just doesn’t cut the mustard for celebrated former NBA coach George Karl:

Um, ‘scuse us?

One can make a very convincing argument that Donald Trump’s words and behavior enabled what happened yesterday. But Clay Travis? Clay Travis doesn’t bear responsibility for what happened. He never advocated for violence from any side.

Is there some kind of wokeness competition among current and retired NBA coaches that we don’t know about? Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr have been pretty vocal in their liberal politics, but George Karl is apparently no slouch himself.

Is a little bit of intellectual consistency too much to ask from George Karl? He is an NBA guy, after all …

Just to be safe.

