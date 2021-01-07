https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/china-daily-study-says-gender-equality-promoted-among-uygur-women-making-them-no-longer-baby-making-machines/

This tweet from China Daily is crazy, but what’s even crazier is that it was retweeted by the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., an official Chinese government account. Maybe you’ve heard about China putting the Uygurs in concentration camps, which the Chinese officially call Vocational Education and Training Centers. But while we in the West make them sound bad, the women in those training centers have their minds emancipated and exposed to ideas like gender equality, making them more confident and independent, according to a study.

China has its own brand of freedom … just ask the New York Times.

