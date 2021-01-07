https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/china-daily-study-says-gender-equality-promoted-among-uygur-women-making-them-no-longer-baby-making-machines/

This tweet from China Daily is crazy, but what’s even crazier is that it was retweeted by the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., an official Chinese government account. Maybe you’ve heard about China putting the Uygurs in concentration camps, which the Chinese officially call Vocational Education and Training Centers. But while we in the West make them sound bad, the women in those training centers have their minds emancipated and exposed to ideas like gender equality, making them more confident and independent, according to a study.

Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent. https://t.co/lykDhByEiL — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) January 7, 2021

Holy Mother of God. — Literally An M551 Sheridan (@PhilthyPhil2012) January 7, 2021

That’s pretty Orwellian. — Scott T(ired of this virus and lockdowns) (@ScoPi_tweets) January 7, 2021

Truly amazing tweet. Tweet of the century. Basically admitting to The Thing They Were Doing and using gender equality as a justification. — Matthew de Klerk (@WheresMattyNow) January 7, 2021

This reads like what a Nazi tweet in 1938 would have looked like. https://t.co/bWW2d2uCuQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 7, 2021

Twitter has banned @realDonaldTrump yet allows this communist propaganda. We are upside down. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) January 7, 2021

@jack this is unacceptable. Take it down. — Don Jon (@PurpleSuede22) January 7, 2021

This is so evil. — Dr Meenal Viz 💙 (@meenalsworld) January 7, 2021

This is so dark. Jesus. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) January 7, 2021

Just take my social credit I don’t even want it anymore. — Halo Plasmaposting (@Plasmaposting) January 7, 2021

This is the most disgusting tweet I’ve seen by an official account in my near decade on this site — Kurt Shaffer (@kurtwshaffer) January 7, 2021

so basically you guys admitting you sterilize Uyghur women — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) January 7, 2021

Where have we heard this before? “Imposing measures intended to prevent births within” a “national, ethnic, radial, or religious group.” The definition of genocide in Art. II(d) of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. https://t.co/eqa4SJjxyw — Shawn Sullivan (@SullivanLawNet) January 7, 2021

We made them no longer baby making machines by removing their ability to make babies. Now they are simply machines ready to work for the CCP — Copium Dealer (@Replying2Trash) January 7, 2021

“Reproductive health” is a strange way of spelling “forced sterilisation” — Morgan Schondelmeier (@morgandelmeier) January 7, 2021

Amazing the benefits that can be achieved when you arrest a population on no charge and have them work as slaves in factories. — MoltoVinos (@MoltoVinos) January 7, 2021

Wow! This is shocking and to think it’s from an official handle. — Ozi Teacher (@ohis316) January 7, 2021

*waits for the @nytimes to agree* — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 7, 2021

Stuff you say when absolutely nothing bad is going down in Xinjiang — Christopher Dolan☕️ (@realchrisdolan) January 7, 2021

Twitter you can ban these guys too. Just saying. — Eggymceggerson- MAGA ARE TERRORISTS 🦁 (@Eggymceggerson3) January 7, 2021

ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 — Roni Holmberg (@RoniHolmberg) January 7, 2021

This is sick on so many levels. — Ayan (@zzz_ayan) January 7, 2021

“As a result, the birthrate in Xinjiang decreased from 1.6 percent in 2017 to 1 percent in 2018 and the natural population growth rate fell from 1.1 percent to 0.6 percent.” Unprecedented collapse in birthrates and a near halving of population growth in a year, totally normal. — LaoWyatt.net🌐 (@Wyman856) January 7, 2021

They seriously don’t think we believe this? — (((clevecarole))) (@Clevecarole) January 7, 2021

Me: Damn yesterday was embarrassing for our Republic CCP: Well to cheer you up let us remind you that we are committing GENOCIDE — Cowboy Sherman believes in the Horseshoe Theory (@J_Dallas1995) January 7, 2021

Wow… i mean on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of propaganda, this is about a WTF rating.

Claiming forced sterilization in a positive light like this is some next level nonsense. — Floplag (@floplag) January 7, 2021

So this study showed that forced sterilization of minority women made them better? How… um… there’s a word for this, but I can’t seem to recall it. “R” something, I think. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 7, 2021

This is disturbingly honest. — James S 🌮 (@UncleBumpy) January 7, 2021

Am I losing my mind or is a country’s official government account tweeting about the jolly perks of locking humans in concentration camps and the lovely mental health benefits of forced sterilization? — Nika Jabi (@NikaJabi) January 7, 2021

If they are independent and choose to have a baby, can they? If they are independent, are they free to move about the country and choose a life they want? — Chris Bucka (@cbucka) January 7, 2021

China has its own brand of freedom … just ask the New York Times.

My god, this is so dystopian, but I don’t want to tell you how to do your authoritarian dictatorship. — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) January 7, 2021

That is one hell of a spin on the forced sterilisation, slave labour and genocide that is happening, the earth literally changed its orbit. — Raahilah 🛸 (@_raycroft) January 7, 2021

Related:

New piece in the New York Times celebrates China offering its version of freedom during the pandemic https://t.co/Qgc5HhHPuC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

