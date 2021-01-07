https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/christian-school-wins-legal-right-remain-open/

(ONE NEWS NOW) – A private Christian school is celebrating a legal victory in Ohio, where it clashed with the county health department that was imposing mandatory closures due to COVID-19.

Monclova Christian Academy has been granted an injunction, pending appeal, by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals that will allow it to resume in-person classroom instruction on campus.

“This is a great decision from the federal court of appeals,” attorney Mat Staver, who leads Liberty Counsel, says of the ruling.

