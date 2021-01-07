https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/07/cnns-most-special-flower-jake-tapper-calls-republicans-selfish-dipshits/

CNN’s Jake Tapper smeared congressional Republicans as “selfish dipshits” Thursday in response to reporting that some lawmakers refused face masks while hunkering down in a secure location to protect them from the Capitol Hill chaos.

“Turns out that electing selfish dipshits isn’t a good idea,” Tapper wrote on Twitter.

Turns out that electing selfish dipshits isn’t a good idea https://t.co/ZZVpngptID — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2021

This tweet followed Tapper mocking Republicans for being disingenuous in their denouncement of Wednesday’s riots, blaming them, as many in the corrupt corporate media have done, for so-called incitement of violence.

“I decry violence,” said the senator, while spilling gunpowder and gasoline all over the building and handing out matches to miscreant teenagers — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 7, 2021

Tapper is the same CNN anchor who called on the New York Post to appease Twitter by deleting tweets that exposed incriminating evidence against the Biden family in October. Tapper also threateningly addressed the people raising the alarm over voting irregularities in the aftermath of the November contest, seemingly winking and nodding to employers to punish Trump supporters in hiring decisions.

I truly sympathize with those dealing with losing — it’s not easy — but at a certain point one has to think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020

In September, Tapper was exposed attempting to meddle in a Pennsylvania congressional election when he encouraged the Republican candidate to run in another district and then lied about his communication.

Update. I just asked @jaketapper “Is it true you asked Sean Parnell to not run against Conor Lamb?” He told me “nope”. So there is his answer. https://t.co/Nh8LdVKmrD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 6, 2020

Lawmakers were forced to seek protective shelter after a mob of Trump supporters on Wednesday breached Capitol security and flooded the complex to protest congressional certification of the Electoral College results. Some members took cover as the mob of demonstrators roamed the building, threatening senators and representatives.

This photo breaks my heart. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as protesters disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images) pic.twitter.com/meMacsalq0 — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) January 6, 2021

