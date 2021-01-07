https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/07/cnns-most-special-flower-jake-tapper-calls-republicans-selfish-dipshits/

CNN’s Jake Tapper smeared congressional Republicans as “selfish dipshits” Thursday in response to reporting that some lawmakers refused face masks while hunkering down in a secure location to protect them from the Capitol Hill chaos.

“Turns out that electing selfish dipshits isn’t a good idea,” Tapper wrote on Twitter.

This tweet followed Tapper mocking Republicans for being disingenuous in their denouncement of Wednesday’s riots, blaming them, as many in the corrupt corporate media have done, for so-called incitement of violence.

Tapper is the same CNN anchor who called on the New York Post to appease Twitter by deleting tweets that exposed incriminating evidence against the Biden family in October. Tapper also threateningly addressed the people raising the alarm over voting irregularities in the aftermath of the November contest, seemingly winking and nodding to employers to punish Trump supporters in hiring decisions.

In September, Tapper was exposed attempting to meddle in a Pennsylvania congressional election when he encouraged the Republican candidate to run in another district and then lied about his communication.

Lawmakers were forced to seek protective shelter after a mob of Trump supporters on Wednesday breached Capitol security and flooded the complex to protest congressional certification of the Electoral College results. Some members took cover as the mob of demonstrators roamed the building, threatening senators and representatives.

