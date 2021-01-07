https://dailypoliticalnewswire.com/chelsea-handler-calls-for-stacey-abrams-statue-in-georgia/

Actress Chelsea Handler is now calling for “new statues in the state of Georgia” following the Georgia Senate run-off election. She proposes failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to be one of the statues erected.

“It’s time for a new statues in the state of Georgia,” Handler tweeted. “Start with Stacey Abrams, Latosha Brown, a little splash of white male decency, Raffensberger, and all of Georgia’s voting heroes. This is a beautiful day in the history of America and just what we needed to come out of 2020.”

However, not all of her followers were in agreeance of a statue in honor of Secretary of State, Brad Raffensberger. .

“Look, let’s not label Raffensberger a hero. He voted for Trump twice and donated to Trumps campaign,” one fan responded.

“If Raffensberger had his way, black folks would get an opportunity to vote. He’s not a good guy because he did the bare minimum,” another replied.

“Woah there – touch the brakes on Raffensperger. Maybe a discreet plaque,” yet another tweeted.

Personally, I think Raffensperger is no better than a Democrat. He is a rat who purposefully recorded a private conversation between President Donald Trump and himself, and attempted to paint the president as corrupt.

