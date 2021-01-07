https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/confirmed-activist-interviewed-cnn-stormed-capitol-building-radical-leftist-utah-threatened-video-rip-trump-white-house/

Last night CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with Trump supporters and others on Wednesday.

In August John Sullivan threatened to rip President Trump from the White House during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.

Yesterday Sullivan stormed the US Capitol.

Amy Mek at RAIR reported:

Meet BLM criminal John Sullivan was arrested for threats and violence against conservatives in Utah! John was interviewed on CNN about the film he took inside the CAPITOL of Ashli Babbit lying in a pool of blood dying – WHY was he there? Listen to John threaten Trump & Violence pic.twitter.com/uAVM6y1NxT — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 7, 2021

Utah citizens are so terrified of Antifa/BLM John Sullivan they begged authorities to protect them from him! Wonder why this left-wing criminal who was arrested for rioting in the past was at the capitol? https://t.co/CXFs0Rv6vf — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) January 7, 2021

