Last night CNN interviewed John Sullivan from Utah after the shooting death of Ashli Babbit by Capitol Hill police.

John Sullivan, a noted leftist leader from Utah, stormed the US Capitol with Trump supporters and others on Wednesday.

In August John Sullivan threatened to rip President Trump from the White House during violence in Washington DC. Sullivan was flown to DC for the protests.

From our earlier report:

“We About to Go Get that MotherF***er! – It’s Time for Revolution!” – VIDEO – BLM Threatens to Rip President Trump from White House

Yesterday Sullivan stormed the US Capitol.

Amy Mek at RAIR reported:

