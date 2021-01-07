https://hannity.com/media-room/confirmed-dc-police-say-pipe-bombs-found-outside-rnc-dnc-were-functional-devices/
‘A TICKING TIME BOMB’: MS-13 Threatens DC-Area MIDDLE SCHOOL
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.11.18
Violent street gang MS-13 set its sights on a DC-area middle school this week, with district officials warning parents, teachers, and students of a “ticking time bomb” just outside of the nation’s capital.
Authorities at William Wirt Middle School in Riverdale, Maryland are not taking the threat lightly as the gang expands and violence begins to spread throughout the school.
“Gang-related fights are now a near-daily occurrence at Wirt, where a small group of suspected MS-13 members at the overwhelmingly Hispanic school throw gang signs, sell drugs, draw gang graffiti and aggressively recruit students recently arrived from Central America,” writes the Washington Post.
“Teachers feel threatened but aren’t backed up. Students feel threatened but aren’t protected,” one teacher told the Post. “The school is a ticking time bomb.”
The rise in violence comes as President Trump pledges to crackdown on the gang, calling their violent members “animals” and vowing to “get them out” of the country as soon as possible.
‘DON’T TRAVEL’: CDC Updates CoVID Guidelines for Thanksgiving, Urges Americans to Stay Home
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.19.20
The Centers for Disease Control updated its Coronavirus health guidelines this week for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend; urging all Americans to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel to slow the spread of the disease.
“With Thanksgiving approaching our hearts and minds turn to visiting family and friends,” said Dr. Henry Walke, the agency’s COVID-19 incident manager, during the briefing. “Amid this critical phase, the CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period.”
“The agency also recommends travelers consider whether someone they may see during their visit is at risk for severe illness, whether community spread is high where you live, or at your destination, if there are local quarantine requirements, and if travel plans require bus, train or air, and if so, what social distancing measures will be implemented,” reports Fox News.
“Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu,” the guidelines state.
