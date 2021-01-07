https://hannity.com/media-room/confirmed-dc-police-say-pipe-bombs-found-outside-rnc-dnc-were-functional-devices/

‘A TICKING TIME BOMB’: MS-13 Threatens DC-Area MIDDLE SCHOOL

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.11.18

Violent street gang MS-13 set its sights on a DC-area middle school this week, with district officials warning parents, teachers, and students of a “ticking time bomb” just outside of the nation’s capital.

Authorities at William Wirt Middle School in Riverdale, Maryland are not taking the threat lightly as the gang expands and violence begins to spread throughout the school.

“Gang-related fights are now a near-daily occurrence at Wirt, where a small group of suspected MS-13 members at the overwhelmingly Hispanic school throw gang signs, sell drugs, draw gang graffiti and aggressively recruit students recently arrived from Central America,” writes the Washington Post.

“Teachers feel threatened but aren’t backed up. Students feel threatened but aren’t protected,” one teacher told the Post. “The school is a ticking time bomb.”

The rise in violence comes as President Trump pledges to crackdown on the gang, calling their violent members “animals” and vowing to “get them out” of the country as soon as possible.

