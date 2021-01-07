https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/congress-certifies-biden-win-dead-night-vote/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Congress certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory just before 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, after which President Trump committed to an “orderly transition” of power in two weeks.

Vice President Mike Pence read the final Electoral College tally, 306 votes for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and 232 for Trump and Pence, capping a tumultuous day in which a violent pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol.

With that announcement, following a failed attempt by some GOP lawmakers to challenge some of the results, Biden is set to be sworn in at noon on Jan. 20.

