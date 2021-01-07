https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/congressman-riots-hallmarks-antifa-provocation/

Critics of President Trump have blamed him for the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding he be removed from office through the 25th Amendment or be impeached for unwaveringly charging that the 2020 election was the result of election fraud and that he actually won.

The mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, even went so far as to claim that what happened on Wednesday was just what the president wanted.

Trump urged “peace” in the city following his rally, during which he promised never to “concede.” He also told those confronting police at the Capitol to go home.

And after the wave of riots in American cities over the summer by Antifa and other leftists that caused some $2 billion in damages, there were many, including Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who believed the violence at the Capitol had “all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation.”

This has all the hallmarks of Antifa provocation. https://t.co/HJLN3Ijn4K — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2021

Look at the folks breaking the glass. All Antifa—your little buddies. https://t.co/z3kJesSlfr — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 7, 2021

He wrote on Twitter: “Look at the folks breaking the glass. All Antifa – your little buddies.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, said in a speech on the House floor overnight that there was evidence that some of the people rioting were “masquerading as Trump supporters.”

A source in a Washington Times article that Gaetz cited, however, denied his claim and demanded an apology, the Washington Examiner reported.

But Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., urged everyone to wait before assessing what happened.

Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics. Evidence follows: — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021

“Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol,” he said. “Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.”

Brooks wrote on Twitter:

1. A Congressman warned me on MONDAY of a growing ANTIFA threat & advised that I sleep in my office rather than leaving Capitol complex & sleeping in my condo. I heeded that advice & have slept on office floor for 4 straight nights. 2. Congressman told me he was warned on TUESDAY by Capitol Police officer that intelligence suggest fascist ANTIFA was going to try to infiltrate the Trump rally by dressing like Trump supporters.

3. Capitol Police advised TUESDAY that it best not to leave Capitol complex.” 4. Evidence, much public, surfacing that many Capitol assaulters were fascist ANTIFAs, not Trump supporters. Again, time will reveal truth. Don’t rush to judgment. Don’t be fooled by @FakeNewsMedia whose political judgement drives their reporting.

A video posted on Twitter showed Trump supporters trying to stop someone whom members of the crowd described as “Antifa” from breaking a window.

Bernard Kerik, a former New York police commissioner, wrote on Twitter: “President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting?”

President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

The Gateway Pundit said: “Yesterday after the president spoke in Washington, the million or so followers of the president marched to the Capitol. This is when some individuals in the crowd started damaging the Capitol building. When this occurred, the Trump supporters in the crowd start[ed] yelling at them to stop.”

Yes! Trump supporters tried to stop breaking of windows more than once —even ended fighting with them. I was there watching n taping! pic.twitter.com/Ah0klHv4Fw — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

“Big Media won’t report on this but it is the truth,” the Gateway Pundit said. “They have been trying to align the Trump team with violence and fa[s]cists since the future president came down the escalator in 2015. This never was true.”

BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 “bus load” of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 6, 2021

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry reported via Twitter: “BREAKING: Former FBI agent on the ground at U.S. Capitol just texted me and confirmed that at least 1 ‘bus load’ of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops.”

More like 4 buses being escorted by police. Check this out from 2 days ago. https://t.co/sVlK3mwZmp — wrf083tq83jq3ht-0q3htq09-3j- (@Dave6971) January 6, 2021

A Twitter user said Antifa was “escorted into DC by police” before the MAGA rally.

However, Andy Ngo, known for exposing Antifa from the inside, dismissed claims that Antifa was behind the violence Wednesday, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The people occupying the Capitol building do not look like antifa people dressed in Trump gear or Trump costumes,” said Ngo, speaking from England.

In a Fox News interview on Thursday, Ken Cuccinelli, the acting DHS deputy secretary, refused to separate violence over the summer from the events at the Capitol on Wednesday.

