Despite numerous claims on social media that Antifa militants were behind Wednesday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol, a pair of conservative journalists who’ve closely covered the violent leftist group say that is not case.

What are the details?

Andy Ngo — who literally wrote the book on Antifa’s lawlessness — told the Washington Examiner that from his vantage point, Antifa militants weren’t part of the group that rioted inside the Capitol building.

“The people occupying the Capitol building do not look like Antifa people dressed in Trump gear or Trump costumes,” he told the paper in an interview from England.

“I have seen no evidence that they are able to coordinate a mass infiltration on this scale before, so I’m really skeptical that they would have been able to do it here without any of that information leaking out,” Ngo added to the Examiner.

Ngo ought to know, too. In addition to penning a book, he’s repeatedly infiltrated Antifa as well as Black Lives Matter gatherings to get first-hand reporting about their actions, tendencies, and core values.

And probably most important of all, if anyone out there has a reason to burn Antifa to the ground, it’s Ngo. Readers of TheBlaze probably recall that the violent leftists — who claim they’re fascism fighters while wantonly practicing fascism at every turn — ganged up on and brutally beat Ngo in a June 2019 incident captured on video.

Check out our brave heroes — their identities concealed with masks and hoods — swarming around Ngo, who’s all alone. (Content warning: Language):







They seem nice.

Oh, and Antifa militants regularly threaten Ngo’s life. So for him to debunk the claim that Antifa was behind the Capitol siege certainly carries a distinct ring of authenticity.

But at the same time, Ngo isn’t letting the mainstream media off the hook. He called them out for repeatedly treating Antifa rioting as a noble act while suddenly becoming interested in the rule of law when supporters of President Donald Trump rioted in the Capitol building.

In addition to Ngo, TheBlaze’s Elijah Schaffer — who covered the Capitol siege Wednesday and has seen Antifa in action many times — tossed water on the theory that the violent leftists were behind the lawlessness in D.C.

