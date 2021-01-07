http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sXm5TlpWIh0/

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) stated that “many members of Congress” and members of the media hyped January 6 as a time to fight and were “lying to people” in doing so. Crenshaw also said that Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) did not do that.

Crenshaw said, “Sen. Cruz and Hawley, I disagree with them in a fundamental way about the constitutionality of this process on January 6, the ability of Congress to overturn any electoral votes, period. But, let’s be very honest, Sen. Cruz and Sen. Hawley were not hyping up January 6. They were not calling for people to fight in the streets. They were not saying this was our last stand. That being said, many members of Congress did do that. Many commentators did do that. Many in the media have been doing that, for the last few weeks, constantly, saying, this is our time to fight. And let me tell you something very clearly, they’ve been lying to people.”

He added, “And when people fought, they came to fight, and then they fought Capitol Police, and now people are dead. And those same members of Congress who called people to fight, well, they were nowhere to be found. Because it was all fun and games to them. They never knew what a real fight was. Real fights are scary. Bullets flying, that’s scary. The glass breaking, that’s really scary. They were nowhere to be found. They scattered.”

