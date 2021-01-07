https://www.oann.com/d-c-mayor-congress-must-open-a-probe-into-security-failures-at-u-s-capitol/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=d-c-mayor-congress-must-open-a-probe-into-security-failures-at-u-s-capitol

UPDATED 5:40 PM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

The mayor of D.C. calls on Congress to investigate the security failures during demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol.

During a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said a congressional panel should be formed to look into the matter. The mayor’s push came as the Capitol Police chief resigned amid backlash over the lapses in security during Wednesday’s protests.

We must get DC statehood on the President’s desk within the first 100 days of the 117th Congress. pic.twitter.com/APrxMFGLKA — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

Bowser went on to contrast the lack of federal response to the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd over the summer.

“Congress must create a non-partisan commission to understand the catastrophic security failures that happened at the Capitol on January 6, 2021–both to hold people accountable and to ensure that it never happens again,” Bowser said. “We must also understand why the federal law enforcement’s response was much stronger to protests over the summer than during yesterday’s attack on Congress.”

I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

Before resigning, Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said officers “responded valiantly” to the demonstrations.

