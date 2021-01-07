https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dan-bongino-slams-media-democrats-double-standard-capitol-hill-chaos-video/

By now, you have probably seen pictures and videos of what unfolded in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Trump supporters breached the Capitol building in a protest that got a little out of control at times.

Some people on the left and even some on the right are clutching their pearls as if no one has ever seen such a thing before. They have apparently forgotten that the left burned and looted American cities for months while Democrats and the media stood by calling them ‘mostly peaceful’ protesters.

Dan Bongino appeared on the Sean Hannity show last night and gave everyone a reminder about the violent actions of the left after the Republican convention and the Antifa attacks on a Portland courthouse for over 100 nights.

He slammed Democrats and the media over the fact that we have two different sets of rules in this country. One for the left, and another for everyone else.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Unarmed Woman Shot and Killed by Capitol Police Identified – 14-Year USAF Veteran (VIDEO)

The Washington Examiner reports:

Dan Bongino blasts ‘media hypocrisy’ exposed by Capitol Hill mayhem The chaos on Capitol Hill on Wednesday exposed “media hypocrisy” in how President Trump and his administration are covered, according to Dan Bongino. The conservative commentator, who said his interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity might be his “toughest appearance” ever on the network, passionately made the case that there wasn’t the same degree of outrage months ago when the Secret Service rushed Trump to a bunker with protests raging in front of the White House. “We have roundly condemned the violence tonight on this network. Everyone, period. That’s it. Where was the media, Sean, when my Secret Service friends were calling me with a mob outside of the White House during the summer of protest who were genuinely in fear for the first time? I am not kidding. This is not a joke. I was on the receiving end of those calls,” Bongino said.

Watch the video below:

“We have roundly condemned the violence tonight on this network. Everyone. Period. That’s it. Where was the media when my Secret Service friends were calling me with a mob outside of the WH during the summer of protest? … Where were the mass condemnations there?” – @dbongino 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qVjtQR2uOw — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 7, 2021

Here’s more:

Bongino is right.

The same media that supported the left wing mobs of the last ten months are in a position to lecture no one.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

