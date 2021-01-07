https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/07/dc-police-chief-confirms-pipe-bombs-found-outside-of-rnc-dnc/

DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee confirmed last night that two pipe bombs were recovered outside of the headquarters for the RNC and DNC as well as a cooler containing Molotov cocktails that was discovered in a car on the Capitol grounds:

NEW: DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee is confirming law enforcement found two pipe bombs as well as a cooler containing Molotov cocktails during the response to Wednesday’s violence. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 7, 2021

“Two pipe bombs have been recovered, one pipe bomb from the DNC, one pipe bomb from the RNC. A cooler from a vehicle with a long gun in it that also included Molotov cocktails. This also was on the grounds of the United States Capitol,” Contee said. — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 7, 2021

There was also approximately 52 arrests made, 26 of which were on Capitol grounds:

Per @DCPoliceDept Chief: more than 52 arrests made after storming of the Capitol. 47 were related to curfew violations/unlawful entry. 26 arrests made on Capitol grounds. Police also found pipe bombs at RNC & DNC, & found cooler in vehicle w/ Molotov cocktails #7News pic.twitter.com/ESiwH5p8yN — Emily Pritchard (@emilyjpritch) January 7, 2021

Four people were arrested for carrying handguns without a licence and one on an unspecified weapon’s violation:

DC police say 52 arrests were made in connection with today’s protests: •4 for carrying pistols w/o licenses

•1 for prohibited weapon

•47 related to curfew violations & unlawful entry (26 of these made on Capitol grounds)

•2 pipe bombs recovered (1 from DNC & 1 from RNC) — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 7, 2021

Three people also died from unspecified medical emergencies along with Ashli Babbitt, the 14-year Air Force veteran who was shot and killed while attempting to storm a room in the Capitol:

Police say four people died as Trump supporters occupied the Capitol. One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies.https://t.co/nsSrZ5IEmx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 7, 2021

Over to you, FBI. Find these terrorists:

Two pipe bombs at the RNC headquarters were detonated after our staff were evacuated. Whoever is behind this terrorist act, must be found and prosecuted. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 6, 2021

