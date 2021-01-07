https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dc-police-identify-four-trump-americans-killed-chaos-us-capitol/

Ashli Babbit

DC Police identified the four Americans killed during the chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday:

Ashli Babbit, 35-years-old, Huntington, Maryland

Benjamin Phillips, 50-years-old, Ringtown, Pennsylvania

Kevin Greeson, 55-years-old, Athens, Alabama

Roseanne Boylan, 34-years-old, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Ashli Babbit was shot in the neck and killed by DC Police on Wednesday.

The DC police said three of the Americans who died – died from natural causes.

The Washington Examiner reported:

The four people killed during the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday were all from outside the Washington, D.C., area, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee. During a press conference on Thursday, Contee identified the woman who was shot and killed by law enforcement as 35-year-old Ashli Babbit from Huntington, Maryland. The other three who died from medical emergencies were identified as 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, 55-year-old Kevin Greeson of Athens, Alabama, and 34-year-old Roseanne Boylan of Kennesaw, Georgia. Police are actively investigating Babbit’s death. Babbit, identified in media reports as an Air Force veteran who resided in San Diego, was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in the Capitol building and was later pronounced dead.

