The three people who died after suffering from ”medical emergencies” during the Capitol Hill riots were identified by Washington, D.C., police on Thursday.

Fox News reports that Benjamin Phillips, a 50-year-old from Pennsylvania; Rosanne Boylan, a 34-year-old from Georgia; and Kevin Greeson, a 55-year-old from Alabama, died after suffering “medical emergencies” related to the Wednesday siege of the Capitol.

Their names were released during a Thursday press conference. A fourth person, identified as Ashli Babbitt, was fatally shot by police during the riots.

Steven A. Sund, chief of United States Capitol Police, said more than 50 officers were hurt, and some have been hospitalized with “serious injuries.”

Police said at least 70 people were arrested for rioting or violating curfews put in place amid the unrest.

Rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers Wednesday with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and ”took up other weapons against our officers,” Sund said in a statement.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C. Maintaining public safety in an open environment — specifically for First Amendment activities — has long been a challenge,” Sund said in an emailed statement to Fox News. “The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake — these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior.”

