https://hannity.com/media-room/de-blasios-nyc-big-apple-shootings-soared-97-from-2019-to-2020/

‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: De Blasio -Polling at 0.00%- Says He Has ‘Nowhere to Go but UP!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.19

Failing Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio struck an optimistic tone over the weekend; saying he simply has “nowhere to go but up” after recent polls showed the New York City Mayor at 0.00% in Iowa.

“I learned a long time ago about polling, it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. Right now, I’ve got nowhere to go but up,” said De Blasio on CNN.

Bill de Blasio: “I learned a long time ago about polling, it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. Right now, I’ve got nowhere to go but up.” pic.twitter.com/epy7ljN4JZ — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2019

A new poll released last week shows President Trump is more popular in ultra-liberal New York than Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio; topping the far-left leader by more than 5% throughout the state.

“This is an astounding stat. Bill de Blasio’s approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump’s approval rating in New York. de Blasio: 29% Trump: 34%,” posted a reporter from the New York Times.

This is an astounding stat. Bill de Blasio’s approval rating in New York is worse than Donald Trump’s approval rating in New York. de Blasio: 29%

Trump: 34% Via new Siena College poll:https://t.co/TOwK0fkhbW — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 10, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio continues to poll at 0.00% in Iowa, with a new survey showing the far-left leader gaining zero votes out of 600 local Democrats.

“How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” asked CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

“It’s a poll of 600 Iowans eight months before the caucuses. This is just the beginning of a very long process,” said de Blasio.

CNN’s Ana Cabrera to Democrat presidential candidate Bill de Blasio: “How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?” De Blasio responds: “Ana, it’s a poll of 600 Iowans…” pic.twitter.com/n7QtR1g6WR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 10, 2019

The horrible polling numbers come as “wealthy” millennials flee NYC due to housing costs, massive taxes, and burdensome business regulations.

“Wealthy millennials are not interested in trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. In fact, according to a new study, they are actually leaving New York state altogether,” reports Fox Business. “Based on data provided by the IRS from the 2015 to 2016 tax year, a June 2019 SmartAsset study listed New York as the top state rich millennials are fleeing.”

According to the survey, “rich” millennials include those younger than 35 with an income of $100,000 or higher. Wealthy young Americans are also fleeing Illinois, Virginia, and Massachusetts.