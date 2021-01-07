https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2021/01/07/dear-america-it-is-time-we-listen-n306043
About The Author
Related Posts
Former Law Professor: Biden Should Appoint Obama as Attorney General — but It Gets Worse
January 2, 2021
Proving “Fraud” in the Fulton County Ballot Counting Room — A Prosecutor's Perspective
December 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy