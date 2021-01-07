https://www.dailywire.com/news/demi-lovato-floats-possible-songs-about-capitol-hill-riots

As the nation suffers intense division following the horrible riots on Capitol Hill Wednesday, singer Demi Lovato has floated some new possible music inspired by the events on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Lovato shared a message from the Black Lives Matter official account lamenting how police apparently treated the rioters in the Capitol differently than the BLM rioters over the summer.

“My heart is broken. It makes me to [sic] sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are,” she tweeted. “For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7’ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country…”

“THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F–KING MORE,” she continued. “I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.”

The message from Black Lives Matter said: “So we all just gonna act like it’s ok that white folks are storming the Capitol with no police response. But when we protesting to save our damn lives the police beat the S*$T out of us. Come on y’all!”

Demi Lovato previously released an anti-Trump song in October 2020 called “Commander in Chief,” in which she characterized the president as some kind of evil, power-hungry sociopath while encouraging his opponents to fight for justice.

“We were taught when we were young/ If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some/ We won’t give up, stand our ground/ We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down. Loud and proud, best believe/ We’ll still take knee/ while you’re Commander in Chief,” she sings.

“Commander in Chief, honestly/ If I did the things you do, I couldn’t sleep/ Seriously, do you even know the truth?/ We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying/ While you line your pockets deep/ Commander in Chief /How does it feel to still be able to breathe?” goes the chorus.

Demi Lovato jumped into the political fray over the summer when she wrote in a Vogue op-ed that she hated knowing that she shared the same skin color as those who have been accused of killing black people.

“All I knew was that I hated that I shared the same skin color as the people accused of committing heinous crimes against Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and many, many other Black lives,” she wrote. “After taking some time to educate myself, what I’ve learned is that to be a good ally, you need to be willing to protect people at all costs. You have to step in if you see something happening that’s not right: a racist act, a racist comment, a racist joke. And it’s not just with Black Lives Matter. It’s also with the Me Too movement. Finally, the world is waking up and it’s beautiful to witness.”

RELATED: ‘Commander In Chief’: Demi Lovato Releases New Anti-Trump Song

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

