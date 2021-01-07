https://www.theblaze.com/news/democratic-us-rep-white-supremacy-capitol-siege

Brand-new U.S. Rep. Cori Bush — a Black Lives Matter proponent who was part of the mob that confronted Mark and Patricia McCloskey outside their St. Louis home over the summer as the couple armed themselves — said the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday “would have been shot” had they been black.

What are the details?

Bush — a Missouri Democrat — told MSNBC “had it been people who look like me, had it been the same amount of people, but had they been black and brown, we wouldn’t have made it up those steps. We wouldn’t have made it to be able to get into the door and bust windows and go put our feet up on the desks of Congress members. We wouldn’t have made it that far. We would have been shot. We would’ve been tear gassed … rubber bullets. That would’ve happened before we made it there.”

She continued: “We need to call it what it is. It’s white supremacy. It was white privilege, and it was the call of our president, and it was encouraged by our Republican colleagues.”

Several hundred supporters of President Donald Trump — among tens of thousands who gathered Wednesday in Washington, D.C., to protest the results of the 2020 election — breached police lines, broke into the Capitol building, and rioted, forcing a lockdown and evacuation of elected officials and their staff members.

She also wants GOP legislators expelled who wanted to overturn election

Bush also told MSNBC that Republican lawmakers who disputed the election results “have been the ones trying to steal this election. That’s why we are calling for them to be removed. They should not be seated.”

Indeed, the Hill reported that her first legislative act is introducing a resolution to investigate and possibly remove them.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” Bush said, according to the outlet. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

Questions for law enforcement

Bush in her MSBC interview also questioned the actions of law enforcement during the Capitol rioting.

“It was strange because it was almost like there was this call to not use force,” she said. “I’m not used to seeing this where there could be this many people, and there is nothing that looks like it’s in place. There are pictures and video of police officers … walking away. I’m even hearing people talking about … that they just stood by.”

Bush added that lawmakers at the Capitol have been reassured that “when we are here on these grounds that we are safe … but today was not that day.”

Anything else?

During their appearance at the Republican National Convention in August, the McCloskeys called Bush a “Marxist liberal activist” who was “leading the mob through our neighborhood” and “stood outside of our home with a bullhorn screaming ‘you can’t stop the revolution'” — and “that Marxist revolutionary is now going to be the congresswoman for the 1st District of Missouri,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said.

Bush responded to the couple’s remarks that “this is their way of just trying to get attention, trying to get some notoriety,” the paper added.

Last month a judge dismissed the St. Louis prosecutor from the McCloskey case, saying improper fundraising emails by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s campaign infringed on the couple’s right to a fair trial. Gardner filed felony gun charges against the McCloskeys in July.

