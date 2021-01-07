https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrats-push-to-impeach-trump-over-capitol-riots

Democrat lawmakers are pushing to impeach President Donald Trump over the Capitol riots on Wednesday that led to the National Guard restoring order.

The Democrats’ calls for impeachment gained steam after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) announced on social media that she was drafting articles of impeachment.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” Omar tweeted. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Omar, a member of the so-called “Squad,” was joined by the other far-left members of the group, all of whom echoed her calls for impeachment.

“Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) wrote on Twitter. “This is dangerous & unacceptable.”

“This is on Donald Trump, period,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) wrote on Twitter. “He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the most recognizable and powerful member of the group, simply wrote: “Impeach.”

