https://justthenews.com/government/congress/demonstrators-capitol-hill-siege-already-identified-online-fired-job-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Some of the demonstrators who participated in the deadly siege Wednesday of the U.S. Capitol Building have already been identified by online pictures and fired by their employees.

One demonstrator, shown in photos posted by the District of Columbia police department wearing his work ID badge inside the capitol building, was identified and fired by his employer, Navistar Direct Marketing of Fredrick, Md., according to Reuters.

“While we support all employees’ right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing,” the company told the wire service, without naming the employee.

The FBI and the D.C. police, officially known as the Metropolitan Police Department, on Thursday asked the public to identify those who instigated or participated in the siege on the Capitol building that has resulted in the death of five people – including a police officer and a woman shot by law enforcement.

“What happened yesterday is terrorism,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday. “The FBI has already set up a website where Americans can report tips. And today, MPD is releasing its own book out information.”

At least 68 people have so far been arrested in connection with storming the building, breaking windows, damaging fixtures and stealing furnishings.

Reuters also identifies a person named Libby Andrews as being fired by the Chicago real estate group @properties.

Andrews told the wire service that did nothing wrong and did not enter the capitol building.

“I was not there causing trouble,” she said. “I was there to support my president.” However, she acknowledged posing Instagram selfies or climbed the steps of the Capitol building.

Rick Saccone, an adjunct professor at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., resigned after the school reviewed a now-deleted Facebook video he posted from Wednesday’s riot.

Saccone and the school confirmed the incident and the departure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

