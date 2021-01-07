https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morris-pence-dogcatcher-electoralcollege/2021/01/07/id/1004708

Former Democratic strategist and White House adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence won’t be able to ”get nominated for dog catcher” after choosing to accept electors from disputed states and certify the Electoral College victory for Joe Biden.

Morris’ comment came in response to eponymous host Sean Spicer’s question about if criticism of Pence — who he said had been very loyal throughout President Donald Trump’s presidency — was unwarranted.

”That’s like asking ‘How did you like the play Mrs. Lincoln?’ after the assassination at Ford’s Theatre,” Morris said on ”Spicer & Co.” ”When the push came to shove, Mike Pence was as disloyal as you can get. He has a pure constitutional way of sending this stuff back to the legislators. He chose not to do it. I don’t think he could get nominated for dog catcher in the Republican Party.”

Morris, who has been a staunch ally and adviser to Trump, suggested the president enjoy the remainder of his presidency, reflect and relish his time in Florida.

”I think he could use a vacation,” Morris added. ”I think he’s going through stages of grief and depression, which includes anger, and I don’t think he’s doing himself any good by that. I think he’s had an incredible record as president. He’s done amazing things. And he should rest on those laurels, and begin to position himself for 2024.

”He should borrow a page from what Ronald Reagan did in ’77 after he lost the nomination to Gerald Ford. He set up a PAC. He set up a leadership committee and he worked on changing the Republican Party into one that was user friendly to him. … But for the next two weeks, he should be in Mar-a-Lago.”

