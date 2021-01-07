https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/senator-marsha-blackburn-reverses-course-will-support-electoral-college-results/
This was Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on January 2:
I cannot in good conscience turn a blind eye to the countless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. On January 6, I will vote in favor of objecting to the certification of the electoral college results.https://t.co/khIRQw6YLJ
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 2, 2021
And this is Sen. Blackburn’s position tonight:
I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 7, 2021
