GRAHAM ON HANNITY: When Will House Democrats Have ‘ENOUGH’ of Mueller’s Investigation?

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.16.19

Sen. Lindsey Graham stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to comment on the Democrats’ flat-out refusal to end the Russia-Trump collusion witch hunt; saying left-wing lawmakers must get back to work for the American people.

“Tonight, the unhinged, angry, rage-filled Democrats, their allies in the hate Trump media mob, they’re continuing their smear campaign. Now, they are targeting Senator Lindsey Graham after he encouraged Donald Trump Jr. to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights in response to a Senate panel subpoena about his Russian contacts,” said Hannity.

“The Fifth Amendment is the rule of law. A rule of law is based on a little document called the Constitution of the United States,” he added. “But the senator is standing strong supporting the president’s agenda, that it’s creating records on every front, exposing the deep state cabal by pushing for more FISA declassification, securing our border just new bill to reform the asylum process.”

“Richard Burr is a good friend of mine. He is a great chairman of the Intel Committee. He is going to issue a good report, I think, telling us how to deal with Russia in the future. And what happened on the intel side,” said Graham.

“What I worry about is when is enough enough? Now, you have got the House Intel Committee bringing accusations against Jay Sekulow,” he added.

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s comments come hours after he unveiled a new immigration proposal that aims to end Central American asylum claims at the US-Mexico border and return unaccompanied children to their home countries.

The new legislation would end asylum claims at the US border but would permit individuals to request asylum at US embassies and consulates across Central America.

“If we do these four things, then the incentives created by our laws will cease to exist, this humanitarian disaster will begin to repair itself and I am willing to sit down with Democrats and find a way to address the underlying problem in Central America,” said Graham. “I am willing to put other immigration ideas on the table to marry up with this but what I am not willing to do is ignore this problem any longer.”

Lindsey Graham displays poster on new legislation:

– Asylum must be filed in country of origin or Mexico

– Treat Central American unaccompanied minors like those from Canada, Mexico

– Families held together up to 100 days

– 500 new immigration judgeshttps://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/oQ6Tvhpq16 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 15, 2019

Watch Sen. Graham on ‘Hannity’ above.