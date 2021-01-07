https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/dominion-voting-systems-files-13-billion-suit-against-sidney?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against attorney Sidney Powell, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages for what it is calling the “wild” and “demonstrably false” allegations Powell has spread.

In the wake of the November presidential election, Powell has alleged that the Dominion machines played a significant part in allowing the election to be stolen from President Trump.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, has argued the machines allowed vote manipulation to occur in significant figures. She also spoke, on several occasions, about the company’s alleged ties to communist money coming from Venezuela.

In December, Dominion sent Powell a cease and desist letter demanding that she retract her “knowingly baseless” claims.

The company’s suit argues “mountains of direct evidence” exists to disprove each of Powell’s election fraud claims pertaining to Dominion.

“Dominion’s founder, Dominion’s employees, Georgia’s governor, and Georgia’s secretary of state have been harassed and have received death threats, and Dominion has suffered enormous harm,” reads the suit.

John Poulos, the CEO of Dominion, said in a statement that “lies have consequences.”

“Today is the first step to restore our good name and faith in elections by holding those responsible to account. We intend to pursue justice vigorously to its rightful end,” he said of the suit.

Dominion has threatened legal action against not only Powell, but a number of Trump-allied individuals, including Rudy Giuliani, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and Maria Bartiromo of Fox News, in addition to the White House, Newsmax, and One America News.

“We’re looking at everybody … every actor that has made these types of false allegations about us, and also the news media outlets that have allowed these allegations to be amplified, unfettered and unchecked,” Poulos told Axios in a recent interview.

