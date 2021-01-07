https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/elon-musk-just-became-richest-person-world/

(ZEROHEDGE) – With Tesla rising in early trading on Thursday, CNBC is now reporting that Musk is now the richest person in the world with a net worth topping $185 billion.

“Musk’s wealth surge over the past year marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history,” the report said.

Nothing exemplifies the Central Bank-run system that buoys the rich, decimates the middle class and rewards corporations without regard for their ability to consistently turn a profit more than Elon Musk and Tesla. And now, because of the poorly regulated non-free-market system that Musk has had the luxury of starting his car company in, he just passed Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man.

