With Tesla stock over $800 a share and a market cap (total value) of $864 billion, Elon Musk has now surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to CNBC, Musk is worth $185 billion and Bezos $184 billion. This is wild, considering that Musk’s net worth at the beginning of last year was “just” $27 billion — and that there were nearly 50 people who were wealthier than him.

Musk responded to a tweet about the news:

Well, back to work … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

We are living in truly crazy times. Musk’s wealth skyrocketed nearly seven times since the start of last year, and now we shall see whether Musk sustains his status as the world’s wealthiest person and, if so, for how long.

