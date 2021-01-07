https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/everyone-at-coca-cola-is-stunned-by-the-unlawful-and-violent-events-that-unfolded-at-the-capitol/

We’ve all been waiting to see how Coca-Cola would weigh in on the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. It turns out everyone at Coke is stunned and considers the rioting “an offense to the ideals of American democracy.” Better yet, with the election results now certified, Coke has faith that the U.S. will move forward together as one nation.

We wondered if Coca-Cola had weighed in on any of the rioting, looting, arson, and vandalism that took place this year, but the only thing that made their radar was the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta by a police officer.

Building a better future means joining together as we move forward. We are supporting @100BlackMen as part of the effort to end systemic racism and bring true equality to all. This is just a first step. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/KeCSrCemKc — The Coca-Cola Co. (@CocaColaCo) June 3, 2020

Together we must stop rioting. It’s bad. Don’t do it.

Thank you [brand], very cool! — Moo (@LeMemeMoo) January 7, 2021

You guys honestly didn’t need to say anything. — Sebastian (@Jedasis7) January 7, 2021

Everyone knows @pepsi is the best for ending protests! Right @KendallJenner ? — Alex Hill 🇬🇧 (@AlexHill_98) January 7, 2021

I was considering buying a Pepsi before you posted this statement. Thank you, The Coca-Cola Company. — Peter Joseph Finaldi (@PeterJFinaldi) January 7, 2021

Thank you, flavored sugar water. — Elantrian7382 (@elantrian7382) January 7, 2021

If you’re serious, remove the Diet Coke button he installed on the Resolute desk — Patrick M (@MrBikferd) January 7, 2021

Yeah, Joe Biden’s transition team is going to have to pull that out and install the tapioca pudding button.

Thank you, brand. — Master Bear, Doctor, Anti-pants Lobbyist. (@Bearocalypse) January 7, 2021

Gonna get an ice cold pepsi while I sit back and watch this ratio — Lana Cavity (@LanaCavity) January 7, 2021

This is just what I need. Commentary from soda. — Mere Conservatism (@MereConserve) January 7, 2021

This sounds like a job for Mellow Yellow. — Tate Linden (@TateLinden) January 7, 2021

SPARE ME. — BriziDoesIt (@PersianKiss) January 7, 2021

Pepsi already tried something like this with one of the Kardashians a few years ago. It didnt work then either… — The Tech Priest (@Ibage508) January 7, 2021

That ad about offering a cop a Pepsi was so bad that anarchists in Portland actually started hurling cans of Pepsi at police.

Enjoying a delicious @fanta while reading the news. Hope there are no historical surprises in this delicious cold beverage. 🙃 — nestor, a wobgoblin (@harvest_goth) January 7, 2021

sounds plenty American to me pic.twitter.com/Sz0jFahxGN — For sale: bean dad, tin unopened (@CreldBrumple) January 7, 2021

How much money have you given to the BLM terrorists? — Robert Faulhaber (Parler: @faulhaber) (@rfaulhaber) January 7, 2021

May 2020. Not a word from Coke. Just a check to BLM. pic.twitter.com/0V1U5l8pJj — Mad Peaceful Protesting Albanian (@mad_albanian) January 7, 2021

Shit, stunned by just what happened yesterday? Did y’all sleep through 2020?? — C.I.F.C. (@cfscott24) January 7, 2021

When you guys get a chance can you forward me the statement in June after DC was literally on fire, stores looted and 100’s of cops injured? — blitz_burgh (@blitz_burgh) January 7, 2021

Im looking for your tweets attacking the months long riots of last summer including looting, vandalism, assaults, murders and arson. That you people did not think those were an assault on whatever American values are left to devalue in the left is curious at the minimum. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) January 7, 2021

Stunning and brave. Also, GFY. — Sir Dr. President-elect Walter Bellhaven Esq. (@WaltBellhaven) January 7, 2021

Thank you, Coca Cola. I didn’t know how to process yesterday’s events until you posted this!!! I was waiting for your statement!!! — Mr. Skilling (Parody) (@mr_skilling) January 7, 2021

It used to be “Have a Coke and a smile.” Now it’s “Have a Coke and some virtue signaling.” 👎 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) January 7, 2021

I’m sure this is important to whichever politicians are in your pocket. — Sandwichhead (@IdentInvalid) January 7, 2021

Thanks mega corporation — Papa Shmup (@papa_shmup) January 7, 2021

We prefer the Kroger brand. It tastes good and doesn’t come with a lecture. — Emily (@Emily42658927) January 7, 2021

We’ll check to see if Pepsi fires off a response.

