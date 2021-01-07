https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/everyone-at-coca-cola-is-stunned-by-the-unlawful-and-violent-events-that-unfolded-at-the-capitol/

We’ve all been waiting to see how Coca-Cola would weigh in on the storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. It turns out everyone at Coke is stunned and considers the rioting “an offense to the ideals of American democracy.” Better yet, with the election results now certified, Coke has faith that the U.S. will move forward together as one nation.

We wondered if Coca-Cola had weighed in on any of the rioting, looting, arson, and vandalism that took place this year, but the only thing that made their radar was the shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta by a police officer.

Together we must stop rioting. It’s bad. Don’t do it.

Yeah, Joe Biden’s transition team is going to have to pull that out and install the tapioca pudding button.

That ad about offering a cop a Pepsi was so bad that anarchists in Portland actually started hurling cans of Pepsi at police.

We’ll check to see if Pepsi fires off a response.

