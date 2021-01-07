https://babylonbee.com/news/everyone-stop-getting-angry-over-this-illegally-stolen-election-that-will-end-this-country-says-trump-trying-to-calm-things-down/
WASHINGTON D.C.—As protesters against the Electoral College vote certification stormed the Capitol, President Donald Trump made a video message and posted it on social media to try to calm everyone down.
