Former White House chief of staff John Kelly said Thursday he supported using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office in the aftermath of the violent riot at the Capitol.

During a Thursday interview on CNN, Kelly was asked if, assuming he were a cabinet member, he would vote to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“Yes, I would,” Kelly said. “The one thing we have going for us here is it’s only 13 more days. No one, as indicated yesterday by our vice president, no one around him anymore is going to break the law. He can give all the orders he wants and no one is going to break the law.”

The 25th Amendment includes Section 4, which allows the vice president and a majority of either the president’s cabinet or the members of Congress to declare in writing to the Senate president pro tempore and House speaker that the sitting president is unable to perform the duties of the office. This immediately would make the vice president the acting president.

“I think that the Cabinet should meet and have a discussion,” Kelly said. “I don’t think that it’ll happen, but I think the Cabinet should meet and discuss this because the behavior [Wednesday] and in the weeks and months before that has just been outrageous from the President.”

Kelly, who left the White House in December 2018, joined a growing list of Democrats and Republicans calling for Trump to be removed from office.

A retired U.S. Marine Corps general, Kelly began serving as chief of staff in July 2017. He exited the White House amid reports he no longer was on speaking terms with the president.

“What happened on Capitol Hill yesterday is a direct result of his poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the frauds,” Kelly said one day after demonstrators protesting the presidential election outcome stormed the Capitol.

The riot occurred following a rally of Trump supporters, who heard the president say he never would concede the election.

“Frankly, the president’s actions and words didn’t surprise me at all,” Kelly said, “but I was very, very surprised that those people would assault the people’s house, do the damage they did and embarrass us all.”

Kelly disagreed with Mick Mulvaney, who in announcing his resignation as special envoy to Northern Ireland on Thursday said Trump was not the same person as before the election.

“I don’t think [Trump has] changed one little bit,” Kelly said. “Of course, he is enraged because he’s lost an election. He is a laughingstock now and he is striking it up. But again, someone needs to help, you know, manage him.”

