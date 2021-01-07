https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-facebook-instagram-twitter/2021/01/07/id/1004630

Facebook and Instagram will extend a ban on President Donald Trump’s accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

“We have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Zuckerberg’s announcement comes after Facebook announced a 24-hour lockdown of Trump’s account on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Twitter, which imposed a 12-hour lockdown on Trump Wednesday evening, would follow Facebook’s example.

Twitter restored Trump’s access Thursday morning, after the 12-hour period elapsed, The Washington Post reported. The president had not yet tweeted as of late morning.

Twitter has raised the possibility of a permanent suspension.

