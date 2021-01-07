As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

Facebook announced on Thursday that they would be extending their 24-hour ban on Trump posting to their social media platforms until Jan 20, the day Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th President, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced over his platform on Thursday.

??HUGE: FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM CENSOR TRUMP FOR **NEXT TWO WEEKS** pic.twitter.com/UBjNxjpSBf — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) January 7, 2021

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Zuckerberg wrote.

The move comes less than a day after Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook temporarily locked the President’s accounts on their platforms. Trump was locked out of Twitter for 12 hours while Facebook and Instagram initially implemented a 24-hour ban. Instagram is owned by Facebook.

The locking of Trump’s accounts came as a mob of Trump supporters breached the US Capitol building on Wednesday, forcing the ongoing joint session of Congress to halt until that evening.

While Trump called for the protesters to disperse and “go home,” he made the call to end the protest alongside praise for the protesters, who he described as “patriots,” and “very special,” leading to heavy criticism.



