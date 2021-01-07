https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fbi-already-put-together-list-maga-wanted-yesterday-considering-adding-president-trump/

The Daily Mail reports that the FBI already has a list of the ‘MAGA Most Wanted”

Daily Mail reported today’s list from the FBI of their most wanted who waltzed into the Capitol Building yesterday:

Hunt for MAGA’s most wanted: FBI releases pictures of Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol https://t.co/eWfvnYOJNr pic.twitter.com/zbxAnUJJ3Q — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 7, 2021

In addition to the list above, the Justice Department has not discarded President Trump’s role in events yesterday at the Capitol:

Federal prosecutors have announced President Trump could potentially face charges over his role in inciting the violent siege of the US Capitol after he urged his supporters to ‘march’ on Congress to protest the results of the presidential election. Acting US attorney for DC Michael Sherwin on Thursday said ‘all options are on the table’ for charging members of the pro-Trump mob, who could now face up to 10 years in prison for ‘injury of federal property’ under the president’s executive order signed in June. ‘We are looking at all actors here. Not only the people who went into the building,’ Sherwin said during a press conference on the mayhem. When asked if the president could be included in the probe, he replied: ‘We’re looking at all actors here, and anyone that had a role and the evidence fits the elements of a crime, they’re going to be charged.’

