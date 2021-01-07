https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/finally-someone-spine-president-chicago-police-union-defends-capitol-protesters-no-arson-looting/

The President of Chicago’s Police Union is standing up for the people who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

Finally… someone with a spine!

Speaking to Chicago public radio station WBEZ, John Catanzara of the Fraternal Order of Police pointed out that the protest was “a bunch of pissed-off people that feel an election was stolen, somehow, some way.”

“There was no arson, there was no burning of anything, there was no looting, there was very little destruction of property,” Catanzara added.

Catanzara also stood by President Donald Trump and the concerns about the election being stolen.

“I don’t have any doubt that something shady happened in this election,” Catanzara said. “You’re not going to convince me that that many people voted for Joe Biden. Never for the rest of my life will you ever convince me of that. But, again, it still comes down to proof.

“Evidence matters,” the police union president continued. “Until that appears, shame on them for what they did, but it was out of frustration.”

He continued on to note that there were “no fights. There’s no, obviously, violence in this crowd. They pushed past security and made their way to the Senate chamber. Did they destroy anything when they were there? No.”

Catanzara addressed some media and politicians accusing the protesters of treason, saying if the worst crime here is trespassing, so be it, but to call these people treasonous is beyond ridiculous and ignorant.”

