The Democrats’ past violent rhetoric is coming back to haunt them as they’re falling all over each other to blame Trump for the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Nancy Pelosi, for example, is calling on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment or threatening impeachment otherwise.

In 2018, Nancy Pelosi told reporters she didn’t know why there weren’t “uprisings” over the issue of family separations at the southern border.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country, and maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend,” Pelosi said during a press conference. “It’s a horrible thing, and I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”

Merriam-Webster defines “uprising” as “a usually localized act of popular violence in defiance usually of an established government.”

So, here we have Nancy Pelosi, then the minority leader in the House of Representatives, now the speaker of the House, at the very least condoning, if not actually calling for a violent insurrection against the government in response to a policy—a policy that actually began under the Obama-Biden administration.

Not even Snopes could deny this one. Two former Obama administration officials have publicly acknowledged this fact. There is a lot of photographic evidence of migrant detention facilities during the Obama years, with children crowded in caged areas, sleeping on concrete floors, that just didn’t resonate with the media or the political Left until after Trump became president. It’s almost as though they were trying to protect Obama’s legacy.

But I digress. Nancy Pelosi isn’t the only Democrat who used violent rhetoric in the past. Stay tuned.

